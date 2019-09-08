Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $394,980 as Stock Price Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Baldwin Brothers Increased Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 8,880 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 11,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.67. About 248,697 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 16,900 shares to 144,565 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 65,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $78.20M for 20.65 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 60 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. 3,393 are owned by Charter Company. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,571 shares. Sei Investments reported 194,274 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 7,100 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 123,215 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 42,546 shares. Whittier Communications reported 1,150 shares. Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Pembroke Limited holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 104,235 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation has 26,037 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 304 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meridian Counsel stated it has 7,772 shares. Moreover, White Pine Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,471 shares. National Investment Svcs Wi holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,960 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.9% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Homrich & Berg reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 4,411 are held by Windsor Cap Llc. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sabal Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,871 shares. Starr Intll Communications reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 32,721 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Com holds 0.03% or 2,051 shares in its portfolio.