Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Increased Its Holding; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $701,000 as Stock Price Declined

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 192,755 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 79.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $142.44 lastly. It is down 22.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 7,196 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 702 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants stated it has 4,738 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 2,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.38% or 25,831 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 4.85 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 64,908 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Barclays Public Ltd has 686,149 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,200 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.59% stake. Foster And Motley stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mariner Limited Liability reported 609,871 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 3,211 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 92,544 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Westfield Cap Management LP invested in 231,142 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Com Inc reported 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). American Inc reported 175,950 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 1,680 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 174 shares. Pembroke Management Limited has 104,235 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Btim Corp holds 144,740 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt reported 8,880 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares to 22,741 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

