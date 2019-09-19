Charles Pizzi, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)’s insider Obtained 10,000 Shares; Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased By $567,840 Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 35.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 20,280 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 37,064 shares with $1.06M value, down from 57,344 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 7.60 million shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 33.32% above currents $26.5 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 34.87 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 685,997 shares to 716,904 valued at $84.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) stake by 109,700 shares and now owns 147,650 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selway Asset reported 22,225 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 12,888 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance. Huber Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 25,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.78 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 1.43 million shares. Amer Century Incorporated invested 0.13% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Company reported 8,723 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc holds 0.59% or 120,000 shares. 7.87M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Co. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.31% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). British Columbia Inv Management has 145,464 shares.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $404.03 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 4.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

As disclosed in the (SEC), a report for the transaction of 10,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by Charles Pizzi was filled. Charles Pizzi is right now a director of the public company. The public form was filled on September 18, 2019. The purchased shares were acquired at average $5.3 for a share, and are valued at $53,399 US Dollars. At present, he owns 58,459 shares or 0.08% of the Company’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 1.63M shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.4% Position in Pennsylvania REIT; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees