Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Jewelry Stores company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charles & Colvard Ltd. has 12.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 26.30% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Charles & Colvard Ltd. has 4.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard Ltd. 1,676,859,621.68% 4.10% 3.50% Industry Average 3.31% 10.20% 6.30%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard Ltd. 23.58M 1 30.00 Industry Average 88.89M 2.69B 28.12

Charles & Colvard Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.50 2.61

With consensus target price of $2.5, Charles & Colvard Ltd. has a potential upside of 63.40%. As a group, Jewelry Stores companies have a potential upside of 59.44%. Given Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Charles & Colvard Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charles & Colvard Ltd. -2.65% -3.92% 26.72% 54.79% 38.68% 72.94% Industry Average 4.21% 5.10% 32.96% 35.08% 25.75% 42.38%

For the past year Charles & Colvard Ltd. has stronger performance than Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Charles & Colvard Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 0.66 Quick Ratio. Charles & Colvard Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.68 shows that Charles & Colvard Ltd. is 168.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.89 which is 88.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Charles & Colvard Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Charles & Colvard Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors.