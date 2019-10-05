Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Jewelry Stores company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Charles & Colvard Ltd. has 12.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 26.30% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Charles & Colvard Ltd. has 4.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Charles & Colvard Ltd.
|1,676,859,621.68%
|4.10%
|3.50%
|Industry Average
|3.31%
|10.20%
|6.30%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Charles & Colvard Ltd.
|23.58M
|1
|30.00
|Industry Average
|88.89M
|2.69B
|28.12
Charles & Colvard Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Charles & Colvard Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.50
|1.50
|2.61
With consensus target price of $2.5, Charles & Colvard Ltd. has a potential upside of 63.40%. As a group, Jewelry Stores companies have a potential upside of 59.44%. Given Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Charles & Colvard Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Charles & Colvard Ltd. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Charles & Colvard Ltd.
|-2.65%
|-3.92%
|26.72%
|54.79%
|38.68%
|72.94%
|Industry Average
|4.21%
|5.10%
|32.96%
|35.08%
|25.75%
|42.38%
For the past year Charles & Colvard Ltd. has stronger performance than Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors.
Liquidity
Charles & Colvard Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 0.66 Quick Ratio. Charles & Colvard Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of -0.68 shows that Charles & Colvard Ltd. is 168.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.89 which is 88.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Charles & Colvard Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Charles & Colvard Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s competitors.
