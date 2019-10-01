Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

Since Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 6,825,246.65% 6.4% 5.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89% respectively. Competitively, 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.