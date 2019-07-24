Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

This is a contrast between Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.