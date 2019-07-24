Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

This is a contrast between Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than MTech Acquisition Corp.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
