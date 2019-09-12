Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
