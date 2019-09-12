Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.