Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.65M
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|195,328,031.81%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.