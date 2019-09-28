Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 19.65M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 195,328,031.81% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.