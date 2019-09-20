Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
