Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.