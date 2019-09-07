Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
