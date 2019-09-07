Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.