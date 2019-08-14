Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 233.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.