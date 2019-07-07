Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Yatra Online Inc. has 25.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.