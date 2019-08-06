Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.93 N/A 3.90 19.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.