Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
