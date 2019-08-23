Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.