Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) Comparison side by side

Since Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 2 of the 3 factors.

