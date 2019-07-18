Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.93
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
Demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
