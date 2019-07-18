Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.93 N/A 0.49 19.42

Demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.