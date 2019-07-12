Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Contrasting side by side

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.65
In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.91%. Comparatively, Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|2.97%
|5.9%
|1.96%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
