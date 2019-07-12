Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Contrasting side by side

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.91%. Comparatively, Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.