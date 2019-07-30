Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|148.86
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.77%
|1.36%
|3.17%
|5.47%
|0%
|2.16%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
