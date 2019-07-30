Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.