Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) Comparison side by side

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,508,525.58% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.