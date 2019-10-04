Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) Comparison side by side

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|69,508,525.58%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
