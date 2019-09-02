Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA)

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Waste Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.11 N/A -0.44 0.00 Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.16 N/A 0.01 117.25

Table 1 demonstrates Charah Solutions Inc. and Industrial Services of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% -13.5% -2.8% Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Charah Solutions Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Industrial Services of America Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Charah Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Industrial Services of America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Charah Solutions Inc. and Industrial Services of America Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industrial Services of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Charah Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 40.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Charah Solutions Inc. and Industrial Services of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of Charah Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, Industrial Services of America Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charah Solutions Inc. -4.24% -5.28% -24.53% -30.76% -31.58% -37.72% Industrial Services of America Inc. -1.26% -4.28% -36.19% -20.51% -49.84% -16.25%

For the past year Charah Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Industrial Services of America Inc.

Summary

Industrial Services of America Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Charah Solutions Inc.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.