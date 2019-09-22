Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) Touches $2.39 Low on Sep, 22; Innoviva (INVA) SI Decreased By 1.9%

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. INVA’s SI was 14.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 15.07 million shares previously. With 903,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)’s short sellers to cover INVA’s short positions. The SI to Innoviva Inc’s float is 22.24%. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 789,242 shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has declined 15.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical INVA News: 14/03/2018 – Firefighters Against Cancer and Exposures (FACEs) Non-Profit Launches in Texas; 24/04/2018 – GSK,INNOVIVA: FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Innoviva Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVA); 22/05/2018 – lnnoviva Names Geoffrey Hulme as Interim Principal Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Commercializes Non-lnvasive, Artificial Intelligence-Based lvyGene Blood Test for Early Cancer Detection; 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD; 17/04/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Presents Findings on Blood-Based Test for Liver Cancer Detection and Prognosis at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Innoviva: Hulme to Execute Capital Allocation Review and Cost Cutting Initiatives of Board; 22/05/2018 – INNOVIVA NAMES HULME AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Boxed Warning Has Also Been Removed From Trelegy Ellipta Prescribing Information

The stock of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) reached all time low today, Sep, 22 and still has $2.32 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.39 share price. This indicates more downside for the $70.71 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.12M less. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 79,285 shares traded or 118.48% up from the average. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). It has a 3.23 P/E ratio. The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $70.71 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.

