Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) Reaches $3.01 52-Week Low; Fdx Advisors Has Lowered Citigroup Com New (C) Holding By $1.01 Million

The stock of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.80 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.01 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $89.05 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $2.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.23 million less. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 4,046 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 47.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 16,296 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 18,326 shares with $1.14 million value, down from 34,622 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $144.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 4.83 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS

Fdx Advisors Inc increased East West Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 7,127 shares to 11,759 valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys (JNK) stake by 304,853 shares and now owns 466,063 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Intermed Term (BIV) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.21% above currents $64.08 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.05 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

