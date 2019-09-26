Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) Reaches $2.14 52-Week Low; Banc Funds Co Has Decreased By $2.22 Million Its Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Position

The stock of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.01 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.14 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $63.38 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $2.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.80 million less. The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.1378 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1422. About 17,525 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) stake by 35.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 25,541 shares as Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s stock declined 8.10%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 47,341 shares with $4.16M value, down from 72,882 last quarter. Century Bancorp Inc. now has $484.57M valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 4,676 shares traded. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has risen 9.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets; 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA)

Since April 5, 2019, it had 40 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.84 million activity. SLOANE BARRY R had bought 1 shares worth $154. Delinsky Stephen R bought $93 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $172 was bought by EVANGELISTA PAUL A. Filler James J had bought 3,608 shares worth $322,407 on Friday, May 24. Feeney Brian J. also bought $161 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) on Thursday, August 15. 12 shares were bought by WESTLING JON, worth $1,112. Kay Linda Sloane bought $1,298 worth of stock.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) stake by 106,600 shares to 1.18M valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sb One Bancorp stake by 46,610 shares and now owns 839,588 shares. Equity Bancshares Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold CNBKA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 6.70% more from 1.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 50 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Strs Ohio reported 7,000 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 2,584 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4,017 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 5,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,533 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Maltese Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 131,001 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Lc reported 0.04% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 14,114 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 173,280 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 411 shares. 11,118 are owned by Invesco Limited.

Analysts await Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 124.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Charah Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.25% EPS growth.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $63.38 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.