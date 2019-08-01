Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; 1 Analysts Covering Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. CLSA maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Charah Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is down 31.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $153.68 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

The stock increased 2.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 387,251 shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77