Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 60 2.29 N/A 2.18 26.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Charah Solutions Inc. and US Ecology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Charah Solutions Inc. and US Ecology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Charah Solutions Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, US Ecology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. US Ecology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Charah Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Charah Solutions Inc. and US Ecology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

US Ecology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a 8.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.6% of Charah Solutions Inc. shares and 86% of US Ecology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Charah Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of US Ecology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74% US Ecology Inc. 0.93% -3.13% -10.41% -18.4% -0.88% -8.72%

For the past year Charah Solutions Inc. was more bearish than US Ecology Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors US Ecology Inc. beats Charah Solutions Inc.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.