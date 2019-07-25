Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) and Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) Contrasting side by side

Since Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.31 0.00 Ecology & Environment Inc. 11 0.55 N/A 0.49 21.70

Demonstrates Charah Solutions Inc. and Ecology & Environment Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Charah Solutions Inc. and Ecology & Environment Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ecology & Environment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Charah Solutions Inc. and Ecology & Environment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.6% and 48.66% respectively. Charah Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Ecology & Environment Inc. has 5.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74% Ecology & Environment Inc. -6.59% 1.38% -4.76% -17.02% -18.35% -5.68%

For the past year Ecology & Environment Inc. has weaker performance than Charah Solutions Inc.

Summary

Ecology & Environment Inc. beats Charah Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and comprehensive planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.