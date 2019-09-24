Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Since Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.29 N/A -1.35 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Liquidity

Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chaparral Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chaparral Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.8% respectively. About 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP

Summary

Chaparral Energy Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 5 of the 7 factors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.