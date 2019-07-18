Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Both Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 1.00 N/A 0.67 7.96 Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.10 N/A 0.95 32.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chaparral Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chaparral Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chaparral Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Chaparral Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 43.81% and its average target price is $37.29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. was less bullish than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.