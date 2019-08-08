Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) Reaches $2.49 52-Week Low; 3 Analysts Covering Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

The stock of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.29 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.49 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $115.16M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $2.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.21M less. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.485. About 164,030 shares traded. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has declined 81.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.02% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, June 7 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy

25/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advsrs Limited Company invested in 80,982 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 83,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 265,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 2.21 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.89% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 13,818 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). The New York-based State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Blume Mngmt Inc owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos Inc has 143,979 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 168,425 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 63,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc reported 9.86 million shares. Principal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 458,447 shares.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Reources (MTDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $393,460 activity. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $17,340. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 was made by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L..

The stock increased 1.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 593,529 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14