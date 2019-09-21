Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -1.35 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.99 N/A 2.00 16.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chaparral Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chaparral Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $41.38 consensus price target and a 38.44% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.4%. Insiders held 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.