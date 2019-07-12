Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 1.20 N/A 0.67 7.96 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -4.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chaparral Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chaparral Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 38.8% respectively. Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54% Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Chaparral Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.