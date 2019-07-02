Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Contrasting side by side

Since Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 0.67 7.96 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.23 N/A 1.60 16.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chaparral Energy Inc. is presently more affordable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. Its rival Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

On the other hand, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s potential upside is 19.25% and its average target price is $27.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.