Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Comparing side by side

Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 1.22 N/A 0.67 7.96 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.80 N/A 1.13 15.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chaparral Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Black Stone Minerals L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chaparral Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals L.P., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chaparral Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. Its rival Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Black Stone Minerals L.P. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 44.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 26%. Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.