Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.29 N/A -1.35 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 248 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Demonstrates Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -8.75% and its average price target is $66.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. 2.3% are Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. has -27.85% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.