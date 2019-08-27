Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.27 N/A -1.35 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 62 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 demonstrates Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.4 consensus price target and a -8.75% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.9% respectively. About 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Chaparral Energy Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.