Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -2.02 0.00 Biglari Holdings Inc. 122 0.36 N/A 14.31 7.47

Demonstrates Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -83% -23.4% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.59 beta means Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 159.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Biglari Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.9% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares and 84.9% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares. 0.5% are Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -29.39% -9.88% -31.03% -40.7% -58.49% 6.19% Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.62% -24.33% -19.35% -28.77% -45.48% -5.92%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.