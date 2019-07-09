Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) Touches $0.85 Low on Jul, 9; Warburg Pincus Lowered Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Holding

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) stake by 91.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS)’s stock rose 21.56%. The Warburg Pincus Llc holds 2.79 million shares with $17.38M value, down from 33.57 million last quarter. Kosmos Energy Limited now has $2.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 1.68M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL

The stock of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) reached all time low today, Jul, 9 and still has $0.82 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.85 share price. This indicates more downside for the $8.52 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $255,600 less. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.061 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 476,725 shares traded or 27.91% up from the average. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) has declined 58.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 15,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). 2.79 million are held by Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.20 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. Another trade for 81.50 million shares valued at $530.60M was sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO.. BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold 22.50M shares worth $146.48 million. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. also sold $146.48M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Societe Generale.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.52 million. The firm owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates 7 firm owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Analysts await Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.02% EPS growth.