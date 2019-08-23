Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) Touches $0.55 Low on Aug, 23; Franklin Street Advisors Increased By $8.69 Million Its Intel (INTC) Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 753.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 163,928 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 185,687 shares with $9.97 million value, up from 21,759 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $201.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 10.28 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity

The stock of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $0.51 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.55 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.54M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $443,280 less. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.0233 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5517. About 45,174 shares traded. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) has declined 72.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.47% the S&P500.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $0.51 target or 8.00% below today's $0.55 share price.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.54 million. The firm owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates 7 firm owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 18.64% above currents $45.43 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”.