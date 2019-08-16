Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -1.70 0.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.30 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is $36.67, which is potential 18.25% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 0% respectively. About 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.