Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.70 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1% Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Luckin Coffee Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Luckin Coffee Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 27.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has -41.73% weaker performance while Luckin Coffee Inc. has 19.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Luckin Coffee Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.