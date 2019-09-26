Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Contrasting side by side

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -1.70 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.69 N/A 0.44 10.43

In table 1 we can see Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 91.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 78.8%. 1.6% are Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.