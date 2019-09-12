Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -1.70 0.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 47 1.17 N/A 3.02 13.47

In table 1 we can see Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Competitively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average target price is $58.75, while its potential upside is 40.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 1.63% 1.52% -29.13% -21.72% -14.83% -8.77%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.