Channing Capital Management Upped Its Oil States International (OIS) Stake by $682,236; Mackenzie Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Realty Income (O)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 4,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 44,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 40,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86 million shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 37,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.20 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 407,158 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest stated it has 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Van Eck Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 578,005 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 41,020 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 106,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 24,130 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,017 shares. 84,916 were reported by First L P. 153,142 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Pinebridge LP accumulated 67,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup holds 25,726 shares. 71,457 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 20,700 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,139 shares to 24,029 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 25,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,325 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil States International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Treasury is about to flood the market with debt to fund U.S.â€™s $1 trillion deficit â€” and that is a concern – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of GEODynamics – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc holds 467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 24,900 shares. Fort Lp owns 2,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability reported 552 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 20,689 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 169,619 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Communications reported 0.37% stake. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust owns 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 14,935 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sand Hill Limited reported 3,482 shares stake. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 159,742 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 5,918 shares to 377,202 shares, valued at $20.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 184,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,714 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Realty Income To Acquire 454 Properties From CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. In $1.25 Billion Transaction – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Arturo Neto, CFA – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.