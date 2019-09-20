Channing Capital Management Upped Its Meredith (MDP) Stake by $8.13 Million; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.28 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 294,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81M, down from 337,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 350,117 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 147,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 977,392 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.82M, up from 829,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 408,285 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reverses Time Inc.’s Ad Sales Strategy, Focuses on Titles; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on Behalf of Verint Stockholders and Encourages Verint Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cloudera (CLDR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Verint’s Conversational AI Wins Top Honors in Awards for Excellence, Innovation – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 646,061 shares to 5.29M shares, valued at $48.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 256,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 7,839 shares. 878,871 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. 20,153 are owned by Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd Llc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 78,669 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 7,759 shares. Voya Management Llc reported 309,818 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc owns 68,628 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.06% or 18,990 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 105,701 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 1.44 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,705 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 21,816 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% stake.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 100,220 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $40.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 47,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,193 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 502,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Burney owns 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 4,164 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 119,150 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 23,269 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 4,269 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Advisors Inc has invested 0.63% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Deprince Race Zollo has 0.87% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 5,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 101,696 shares in its portfolio. Systematic LP holds 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 17,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 14,500 shares. Price Michael F has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Meredith, Livongo Health, and First Majestic Silver Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith Corporation To Report Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results September 5 And Provide Fiscal 2020 Outlook – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (MDP) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) and Encourages Meredith Corporation Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $467,052 activity. Shares for $420,240 were bought by Harty Thomas H.