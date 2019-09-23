Channing Capital Management Upped Its Banner (BANR) Holding; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)’s Sentiment Is 1

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 46 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 46 trimmed and sold positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 34.58 million shares, up from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 39 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Banner Corporation (BANR) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 33,433 shares as Banner Corporation (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 741,750 shares with $40.17 million value, up from 708,317 last quarter. Banner Corporation now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 167,955 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity. 111 shares were bought by Riordan Kevin F, worth $6,380 on Thursday, August 1.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $710.26 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 18.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.03% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 4.93 million shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 4.13% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 2.05% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 661,607 shares.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.81 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.