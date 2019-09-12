Channing Capital Management Upped Its Albemarle (ALB) Position by $1.11 Million; Valuation Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Cambridge Trust Company Raised by $433,665 Its Position

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 99,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.75M, up from 97,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 15,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 98,123 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 82,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 971,550 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 16,116 shares to 29,032 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,198 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Mgmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Round Table Service Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 1,484 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 26,480 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 6,652 shares. Keating Invest Counselors stated it has 53,682 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,070 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd. London Of Virginia invested in 0.64% or 357,102 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 5,339 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,802 shares. Burns J W And Ny invested in 19,346 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Patten Group reported 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baxter Bros invested in 0.94% or 19,817 shares. 26,403 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability invested in 383,116 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc has 12.74M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.47 million are held by Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct. Seabridge Investment Advisors has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 55,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 183 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com stated it has 0.09% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ruggie Capital Group reported 390 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr invested in 32,918 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 4,041 shares. New England & Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,200 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 543,705 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.