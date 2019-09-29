Channing Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Horace Mann Educators (HMN) by $2.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Nwq Investment Management Company Increased China Pete & Chem (SNP) Holding

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 7,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 90,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, up from 83,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 170,658 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 11/04/2018 – China’s largest refinery Zhenhai plans 40-day overhaul from May; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 21/03/2018 – ADB signs $250 mln loan deal for China geothermal heating; 07/03/2018 – China’s two big oil majors urge tax breaks for building gas storage and imports; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 09/04/2018 – Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs – official

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators (HMN) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 57,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.64M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 120,686 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 78,710 shares to 228,644 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 268,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) or 687,337 shares. Cibc Asset reported 5,313 shares stake. Sei Invests Com has 155,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 17,666 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 47,496 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 90,697 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 69,112 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 42,802 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). 1,480 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability. Franklin Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Int reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Assetmark holds 46 shares. 835,927 are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.51 million activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 224,862 shares to 590,295 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 24,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,346 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).