Channing Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Oil States International (OIS) as Stock Declined; Eqis Capital Management Increases Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 478,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 194,785 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 26,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 21,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 1.71 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 10,817 shares to 31,479 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 18,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,777 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.81% or 10,691 shares. California-based Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 20,556 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eminence Cap LP has invested 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howland Ltd Liability accumulated 16,970 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 67,561 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 2.54M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,489 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability has 2,790 shares. Counselors has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,031 shares. Cambiar Llc reported 500,140 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 20,763 shares. Laurion Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 40,824 shares. Numerixs Inv owns 7,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 381,350 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 671,440 shares. Panagora Asset holds 3,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 91,972 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 47,626 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 1,792 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.97M shares.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.