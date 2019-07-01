Channing Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in American International Group (AIG) by $1.16 Million; Foresite Capital Management Ii Decreased Insmed (INSM) Stake by $1.40 Million as Stock Rose

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 285,810 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 26,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,915 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 206,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 979,612 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com holds 24.92 million shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Brandes Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.55M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited owns 30,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 128,369 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 0.03% or 8,067 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated invested in 247,420 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,949 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 666,282 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 147,500 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 28,331 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 3.88M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 123,915 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) by 111,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Aqua America, CenterPoint, Ferrari, GameStop, Medtronic, Roku, Salesforce, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $261,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.08 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 136,152 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 50 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 957,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 199,476 shares. 20,498 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech. Moreover, Century has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.64% or 98,939 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 102,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Legal & General Gp Public Limited has 39,773 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Amer Interest Grp accumulated 48,834 shares.