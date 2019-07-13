Channing Capital Management Trimmed Its Brunswick (BC) Position; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 11,204 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 141,673 shares with $7.13M value, down from 152,877 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.02B valuation. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 917,729 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 67,937 shares with $7.06 million value, down from 71,681 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.28M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 138,272 shares to 536,747 valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 28,299 shares and now owns 30,338 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $106 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 617 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 2,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leuthold Gp Lc holds 74,893 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Principal Group holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 744,033 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc owns 150,525 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 0.4% or 7,426 shares. Ifrah Financial stated it has 5,822 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 663,395 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 3,574 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 2,829 shares. First Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 237,974 shares. Kames Cap Pcl holds 18,800 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 74,009 shares. Colony Gru Llc holds 8,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. $33,957 worth of stock was sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Tuesday, January 15. CLARK FRANK M also sold $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares. POPE JOHN C sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 233,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 56,035 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 68,846 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 62,491 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 17,500 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 7,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 383 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc owns 216,051 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 136,948 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 227,088 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Sei Investments Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 71,895 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 340,424 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 104,759 shares.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.01 million for 7.85 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Lci Industries stake by 79,314 shares to 408,120 valued at $31.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 111,840 shares and now owns 334,498 shares. H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity. The insider Dekker Christopher F sold $62,245.